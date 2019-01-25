Fresh snowfall in Srinagar, other parts of Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Srinagar city and other parts of Valley received a fresh light snowfall on Friday.
The Meteorological department has forecast improvment in weather conditions for next few days.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded minus 6.1 and Gulmarg witnessed minus 10 degrees Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Kargil was coldest at minus 19.8 degrees Celsius and Leh town recorded minus 12.9 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu was 5.6, Katra 4.8, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal minus 1.4 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.
(Representional picture)