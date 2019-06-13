About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Fresh snowfall in Sonamarg, Baltal

No forecast of rain for next week: Lotus

The Baltal and Sonamarg hill stations received fresh snowfall on Wednesday while heavy rains lashed the plains.
According to local Meteorological Department (MeT), Valley recorded heavy rainfall during last 48 hours.
"Srinagar recorded 36 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 42mm, Pahalgam 52mm, Kokernag 23 mm, Anantnag 30mm, Shalimar 54mm, Sopore (Wadoora) 29 mm, Gulmarg 96mm, Kupwara 42mm, Budgam 1 mm, Anantnag (Larnoo) 30mm, Banihal 24mm, Batote 20mm, Katra 11mm, Batote 20mm, Kathua(Burmal) 6mm, Kathua(Rajani) 1mm, Poonch (Rajpura Mandi) 42mm, Drass 10 mm and Jammu zero," an official said.
He said Sonamarg, Baltal and Gurez experienced fresh snowfall today.
Director Meteorological Department, Kashmir, Sonum Lotus told Rising Kashmir that the widespread rain and snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Valley including Drass Kargil, Zanskar during the last 24 hours.
"Even, there was a flash flood in some areas of north and south Kashmir,” he said.
He said snowfall in the month of June is not unusual but rare.
"For example, snowfall in August 1996 led to death of 200 Amarnath yatris,” he said.
Lotus said the weather is improving gradually and there will be further improvement from tomorrow.
He said that there is no forecast of any heavy rain for next one week.
The heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at some places blocking the Ramban -Banihal sector.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Traffic Kashmir , Muzaffar Ahmed Shah told Rising Kashmir that the highway was closed in the morning due to landslides and shooting stones at Ramban -Banihal sector.
“Landslides were triggered at different places on the highway road, which disrupted traffic. But we have been continuously clearing the road so that the traffic movement is not affected,” he said.
The Meteorological department, Kashmir has issued a weather advisory asking people who travel from Zojila and Ramban to Banihal to remain cautious of shooting stone, landslide, as the roads are highly vulnerable due to the overnight rainfall.

 

