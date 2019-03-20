Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

March 20, 2019 | Rabia Bashir

Kashmir valley including Srinagar city received a fresh snowfall amid rains on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Meteorological Department, Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that this was the major spell in March.

"The intensity of snowfall will decrease by the evening," he said.

The MeT department has predicted intermittent rains and snowfall in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 12 hours.

"Intermittent rain and snowfall in hills is most likely at widespread places of Jammu and Kashmir during next 12 hrs and decrease significantly thereafter," Director Met Department, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir.

The Met department said that another spell with low intensity will be from March 26 to 27.

The weather in Srinagar will remain dry from tomorrow (Thursday).

(File photo)