Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather likely to improve from Friday

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather likely to improve from Friday

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Fresh snowfall occurred in Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the Meteorological department forecast improvement in weather conditions in the valley from Friday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city was recorded 0.5 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 and minus 4 degrees, respectively.

According to Meteorological department a western disturbance active over Jammu and Kashmir is likely to weaken after 24 hours on Friday.

"As the western disturbance persists, widespread snowfall and rain is expected today though there should be signs of improvement later in the evening," said an official.

He said the significant improvement in weather is forecast from tomorrow onwards.

In the Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 3.2, Kargil minus 16.4 and Drass minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

The night's loweat temperatures in Jammu was at 9.3, Katra 7, Batote minus 1.6, Bannihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

 

(Representional picture)

