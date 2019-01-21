About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Kargil freezes at minus 14 degree Celsius

Srinagar

Fresh snowfall started in Kashmir valley on Monday, while widespread moderate to heavy rain and snowfall is likely to occur during the next 24 hours, a Meteorological Department official said.

The official said that Wes disturbance (WD) is active over Jammu and Kashmir and its intensity will decrease from Wednesday.

The minimum temperatures in Srinagar was recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while it was 0.2 in Pahalgam hill station and minus 4 in Gulmarg ski resort.

In Ladakh region, Kargil was the coldest at minus 14 degrees Celsius, while Leh town recorded minus 5.6 degree Celsius.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was 11.9 degree Celsius, Katra 10, Batote 2.1, Bannihal 1.1 and Bhaderwah 1.9 degrees Celsius.

