Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, flight operations suspended at Srinagar airport

Rabia BashirSrinagar
Many parts of Kashmir including summer capital Srinagar received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.
The snowfall which started on morning, suspended the air traffic; though vehicular traffic was normally plying on Srinagar-Jammu highway till last reports came.
Director, Srinagar Airport, Akash Deep Mathur told Rising Kashmir that all the flights were cancelled for today due to fresh snowfall.
“Except two flights all other flights stands cancelled till weather improves,” he said.
Director of the Met Department, Sonam Lotus, said that there will be improvement in the weather from today evening.
“The snowfall will continue for some time and it will stop in the evening,” he told Rising Kashmir.
TheMet had already forecasted heavy snowfall for at least five days starting Saturday that is likely to disrupt air and surface traffic to and from the Kashmir Valley.
"A comparatively intense western disturbance is becoming active over Jammu and Kashmir from January 19 and will remain till January 23, peaking on January 22. Under its influence moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the valley during this period," Sonum Lotus said.
Pahalgam recorded three cm of fresh snow last night, an official a MeT official said.