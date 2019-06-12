Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for traffic

June 12, 2019 | Umar Raina

Upper reaches of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district received a fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

The areas which recieved freah snowfall include Sonamarg, Gumri Zojila Pass, Shaitani Nallah, Panch Tarni, Zero Point, and Minimarg, reports said.

Nearly two-inch snow has accumulated at Zojila and Zero Point area of the district.

Following the snowfall the 434-km long Srinagar-Leh highway, connecting the Ladakh region with Kashmir valley was temporarily closed for vehicular traffic.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway, reports said.

No vehicle was allowed on the highway due to slippery road conditions as a precautionary measure to avoid any accident, officials said.