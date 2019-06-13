Fresh snowfall, heavy rains leave over 100 sheep dead

June 13, 2019 | Umar Raina

Over 100 sheep were killed followed by heavy rains and lightning and fresh snowfall in Sarbal and Baltal areas of central Kashmirs Ganderbal on Tuesday last night

Officials said that these sheep's perished due to heavy rains, fresh snowfall and lightning in these areas of Sarbal and Baltal.

According to an official, the nomads had arrived in the area few weeks before and had erected temporary shelters in a nearby forest.

“The shepherds had kept their Sheep's in the open sky. Fresh Snowfall and incessant rains and lightning from Tuesday evening in Sarbal and Baltal caused death to over 100 sheep,” he said.