Fresh snowfall hampers efforts to reopen highway

Stranded passengers stage protest in Jammu, demand airlifting to Srinagar
Stranded passengers stage protest in Jammu, demand airlifting to Srinagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar/Jammu, Jan 26:
The fresh snowfall hampered the efforts to reopen the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which remained closed for the 5thconsecutive day on Saturday.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzzafar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that highway remained closed today as the clearance work was on.
"We are hopeful to clear the highway for vehicular movement tonight or by Sunday afternoon," he said.
Shah said if there would be no fresh landslides, the stranded vehicles may be allowed to ply on the highway tomorrow.
The continuous closure of 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of world, had left hundreds of passengers stranded here.
The highway was closed on Tuesday following heavy snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel area.
"The road clearance operation was going on in full swing and it was expected that the road will be made traffic worthy by Saturday evening. However, heavy snowfall started around noon and was going on, hampering the efforts," a traffic department official said.
He said about three inches of fresh snowfall had accumulated on the ground at Jawahar Tunnel while its peripheral areas experienced over one feet of snow.
Meanwhile, the stranded passengers staged protest demonstrations at Udhampur and Jammu bus stand demanding their airlifting to Srinagar.
"There are no arrangements from the government for our stay and we are also running short of money. Like yesteryears, the governor administration should intervene and make arrangements for our airlifting," Ghulam Mustafa Dar, a resident of Baramulla district of north Kashmir, said.
The Met office has predicted dry weather condition for next four days.
"Weather is likely to remain dry in the state during the next four days," an official of the Met Department said.
The minimum temperatures during night in Valley remained below freezing point.
Srinagar city recorded minus 1.8 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 9.7 5 degrees Celsiusand minus 14.0 5 degrees Celsiusrespectively.
In Leh town, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 16.5 degrees Celsius and in Kargilto minus 20.6 degrees Celsius. Drass town recorded low of minus 27.5 degrees Celsius.