Fresh snowfall drapes Kashmir in white blanket

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Valley was Friday draped in white blanket of snow, while Meteorological department predicted inclement weather in the State till Sunday.
Higher reaches of Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, while plains areas recieved light snow.
According to Met department, the weather is expected to remain inclement during the next 72 hours which would likely to affect air and surface transport in the Valley.
The minimum temperatures in Srinagar was recorded minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.0 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 on Friday.
In Ladakh region, Drass was the coldest in the state with minus 15.2 and Leh town recorded minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperatures in Jammu city was recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 7.8, Batote 1.5, Bannihal 2.1 and Bhaderwah 0.4 degree Celsius.
(Representional picture)