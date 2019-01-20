Fresh snowfall disrupts flight operations

Sgr-Jmu highway witnesses one-way traffic
Div Com issues avalance alert in Kashmir, Ladakh
Sgr-Jmu highway witnesses one-way traffic
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 19:
Fresh snowfall which started Friday evening disrupted flight operations at the Srinagar airport but the one-way traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was plying on Saturday.
As per the Srinagar Airport Authority, the flights were cancelled due to poor visibility.
“Many morning flights were cancelled today. After the clearance, we allowed few flights but then again we had to cancel the flights,” Director, Srinagar Airport, Akash Deep Mathur told Rising Kashmir.
On wheather flights would operate on Sunday or not, Mathur said it depends on the weather.
"If there will be an inclement weather, flights will be cancelled,” he said.
According to the Meteorological department, the plains received moderate snowfall while the higher reaches in north Kashmir received heavy snowfall.
“The system will be more active during January 20 to 22. It will also affect Ladakh and Jammu regions during these days,” Director MeT, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir.
According to the MeT department, Srinagar recorded .8 mm of snowfall since Friday evening while Gulmarg ski-resort recorded .2 mm snowfall.
Meanwhile, Qazigund recorded .8 mm snowfall, Kupwara 3 cm snowfall and 6.6 mm rainfall while Banihal recorded .6 mm snowfall.
However, Srinagar-Jammu highway witnessed smooth vehicular movement.
SP Traffic, Rural Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that the traffic was plying normally on the highway.
"It depends on the weather tomorrow. If the roads and highway will be clear then there will be vehicular movement. If not, then the highway will be closed," he said
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday evening issued a fresh avalanche warning in nine avalanche-prone districts of Kashmir and Ladakh.
He directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all these districts to advise people living in these districts not to venture out to avoid loss of lives.
The Divisional Commissioner also directed the concerned DCs to take all precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, Police and paramedic staff with ambulances ready to avert any untoward incident.
Srinagar City Traffic Police Saturday issued an advisory for motorists in view of heavy snowfall forecast from Saturday, warning that driving on the roads covered with snow could be very challenging.