Fresh snowfall disconnects Kashmir’s surface, air link

Over 2600 vehicles stranded on highway; MeT predicts improvement in weather from today afternoon
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 31:
Fresh snowfall on Thursday disrupted the Valley’ surface and aerial traffic while Meteorological department (MeT) has forecast an improvement in weather from Friday afternoon.
The snowfall, which started on Wednesday morning, continued till this evening.
Both the plains including Srinagar and upper reaches of Valley experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, affecting the movement of people.
A MeT department official said Srinagar recorded 5.6mm of snowfall since Thursday morning till 5:30 pm today.
"Pahalgam received 3.8 mm of snow while Gulmarg recorded 6.2 mm of snow," he said.
The official said Qazigund recorded 18.6 mm snowfall, Kokernag 8.0 mm, Kupwara 6.5 mm, Banihal 20.4 mm, Batote 24.0 mm mixed snow and rain , Katra 8.8 mm, Baderwah 10.2 mm mixed rain and snow.
In view of fresh snowfall, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway remained suspended for the second consecutive day today.
IG Traffic Alok Kumar told Rising Kashmir that the highway remained closed due to snow accumulation on both sides of Jawahar Tunnel.
“The continuous snowfall on the highway disrupted the vehicular movement. The shooting stones and landslides are very frequent at different areas especially at Anokhi fall, Panthal and Marog. We have talked to the Beacon and snow clearance operation is on. But, the continuous heavy snowfall is hampering the efforts to make road traffic worthy,” he said.
Kumar said about 60 vehicles are stranded in between the Jawahar Tunnel and Udhampur. “Besides, about 1300 stranded vehicles from Srinagar side and 1300 vehicles from Jammu side are stranded on the highway," he said.
The continuous snowfall disrupted the Valley’s air traffic also.
Director, Srinagar Airport, Akash Deep Mathur told Rising Kashmir that due to inclement weather and poor visibility, the flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled today.
“We can't say anything about the flight operations tomorrow. It depends on the visibility,” he said.
Director Metrological department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus said weather is most likely to improve from Friday afternoon.
The minimum temperature during night in Srinagar was recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 2.7 degrees Celsius and minus 6 degrees Celsius respectively.
Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 9.1 degrees Celsius during the night, Kargil minus 18.4 degrees Celsius and Drass minus 14.9 degrees Celsius respectively.