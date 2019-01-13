Fresh snowfall affects Valley’s land, air connectivity

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 12:
Fresh snowfall across Kashmir on Saturday disrupted the surface and air traffic while Meteorological department has forecast improvement in weather from Sunday.
Director Meteorological department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that as expected light snow occurred at most places in Kashmir and at scattered places of hilly areas in Jammu and Ladakh region.
He said the weather would remain overcast to cloudy with possibility of light snow in some areas of Kashmir.
“There will be improvement in weather conditions from tomorrow (Sunday). As of now, except isolated places of higher reaches, chances of heavy snow in plains are very less" Lotus said.
A MeT official said Srinagar recorded 3.6mm of snowfall from 8:30 am till 5:30.
“Pahalgam received 7.4 mm of snowfall, Gulmarg 13.2 mm, Qazigund 4.7 mm, Kupwara 9.4 mm, Kokernag 3.9 mm, Banihal 4.8 mm, Batote 3.8 mm, and Baderwah 4.4 mm of snowfall,” he said.
The fresh snowfall disrupted the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
SP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, said only light motor vehicles were allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar.
“Around 1000 heavy vehicles are stranded on the Highway. The stranded vehicles will be allowed to move towards Srinagar on Sunday,” he said.
The snowfall also partially affected the air traffic at Srinagar airport.
Director Airport, Akash Deep Mathur, said nine flights in the morning were cancelled due to poor visibility.
“Besides, many afternoon flights were delayed due to the inclement weather,” he said.
Mathur, however, said as soon as the weather condition improved, the flight operation was restored.
Chief Area Manager Railways, Mahesh Yadav told Rising Kashmir that due to snowfall in the morning and dense fog, they faced some technical difficulties.
“We had to delay many trains. But later the problem was solved,” he said.
Meanwhile, night temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 0.8 degree Celsius, a MeT official said.
He said the minimum temperature at Pahalgam was minus 0.9 degree Celsius and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degree Celsius.
“Leh town recorded minus 11.9 degree Celsius, Kargil minus 16.8 and Drass minus 10.3 degree Celsius,” the official said.