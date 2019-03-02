Fresh snowfall affects traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Fresh snowfall Saturday morning affected the vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The highway which is open for one way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar witnessed light to moderate snowfall in some areas, however, the road has not yet been closed for traffic.
Meanwhile, light rains and snow has lashed several parts of valley.
Officials said that the traffic plied on the highway Staurday morning.
Srinagar-Jammu highway in the past weeks has been closed on several occasions following heavy snowfall and landslides on either side of the Jawahar tunnel.