Fresh snow, rainfall in JK

AgenciesSrinagar
Rain and fresh snowfall started in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the weatherman forecast inclement weather during the next 48 hours.
A Meteorological department official said that the plains of the Jammu will receive rain, while upper reaches of both Jammu and Kashmir will receive moderate to heavy snowfall.
Nightlong rains in Jammu and fresh snowfall occurred in Kashmir mountains, including on the Pir Panjal range, the official added.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded 1 degree Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 and minus 4.6 respectively.
Leh town recorded minus 4.3, Kargil minus 16 and Drass minus 6.3 degrees Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was at 11.6, Katra 10.8, Batote 1.4, Bannihal 1 and Bhaderwah was at 2 degrees Celsius.
(Representional picture)