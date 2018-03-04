Fresh snow, rain lashes Valley

Highway cleared for one-way traffic after landslide
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 3:
The upper reaches received fresh snowfall while intermittent rains continued in the plains of the valley on Saturday.
A Metrological department official said fresh snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg today.
He said the resort recorded about three inches of fresh snowfall till this morning.
The official said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches including Kupwara, Zojila, Shopian, Gurez and several other areas.
He said the plains received intermittent rains for the second day today.
The official said Kupwara recorded the highest rainfall of 51 mm while Srinagar recorded 4.2 mm of rainfall.
Incessant rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the highway, over the past two days, triggering landslides at several places on the Ramban-Banihal stretch.
An official said a landslide had struck the highway in the Maroog area of Ramban around 10:30 am, forcing authorities to suspend traffic.
He said a road-clearance operation was launched despite a drizzle and work was completed within three hours, following which the stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their destination.
On Friday, too, there was a landslide, and the highway was cleared around noon.
