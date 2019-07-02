About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 02, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Fresh petition seeks restrain on conversion of agri land

 The High Court on Monday issued notice to State government with regard to a fresh petition seeking direction to restrain private respondents from conversion of agricultural land into non agricultural purposes.
In this regard, Court issued notice to State government through Commissioner Secretary Revenue department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation besides private respondents.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to ensure that the land shall not be converted for commercial purposes.
The bench directed the Superintendent of Police, under whose jurisdiction the land comes, to assist the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir in the same.
The petition filed by Tasaduq Hussain Ganai through counsel A.A Chesti states that the private respondent, Mohammad Ismail Wagay is violating the government order by converting agricultural land measuring 40 Kanals for non agricultural purposes by earth filling.
It states that the land is situated at Ranbir Garh Pratap Garb Srinagar (South) and conversion of the said land into non-residential site will adversely affect the rights and the interests of the farmers.
The petitioner has prayed that the respondent, Commissioner SMC be directed not to issue any building permission for establishing the residential Colony by the private respondents over the agricultural land and in case any building permission stand issued the same may be kept on hold forthwith.

 

