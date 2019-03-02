About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fresh landslides, shooting stones close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Published at March 02, 2019 04:55 PM 0Comment(s)2067views


Fresh landslides, shooting stones close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
 
 Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed on Saturday after fresh landslides hit the road at few places. 
 
An official said that due to landslides and shooting stones at Panthyal, hundreds of vehicles were stranded enroute on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
 
He said the traffic has been suspended and clearence operation has been started by the authorities. 
 
(Representational picture) 
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top