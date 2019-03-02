Fresh landslides, shooting stones close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Get - On the Play Store.
PakistanArmysaid Saturday that two of itstroopswere killed in an exchange of fire with Indian Army near the Line of Control. The soldiers were killed in the Nakiyal Sector of the LoC, it said. "Reports of casualties of Indian troops and damage to post due to effective respon...More
The Government Saturday appointed Hilal Ahmad Parrey as new vigilance commissioner in the State vigilance commission. "In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 4(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission Act , 2011, I, Satya Pal Malik, appoint Hilal ...More
Muneer Khan, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), was appointed as the State information commissioner of State information commissionon Saturday. "In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12(3) of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act, ...More
Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed on Saturday after fresh landslides hit the road at few places. An official said that due to landslides and shooting stones at Panthyal, hundreds of vehicles were stranded enroute on Srinagar-Jammu highway. He said the traffic has been su...More
India and Pakistani troops Saturday again exchanged shells along theLine of ControlinRajouridistrict. The shelling started in Nowshera sector around 12.30 pm. Earlier, a young woman and her two children were killed and several others, including two Army personnel, were injur...More
A resolution was submitted inPakistanParliament on Saturday to endorsePrime Minister(PM)ImranKhan for the prestigiousNobel Peace Prizedue to his efforts to de-escalate resent tension withIndia. Information MinisterFawad ChaudhrySaturday submitted the resolution in the secret...More
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday took out a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the Government decision of banning Jamat-e-Islami and termed such a measure 'unconstitutional and undemocratic." Raising slogans against "criminalising" JeI in the state, PDP lea...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Majalta in Udhampur district on Saturday. In a condolence message, the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. The...More
Pakistanwas not under "pressure" or "any compulsion" to release IndianpilotAbhinandan Varthaman,Foreign MinisterShah MehmoodQureshisaid on Saturday, a day after the IAF WingCommanderreturned home. Indiahas been maintaining that the Pakistani decision is in consonance with th...More
Two siblings and their mother were injured as India and Pakistan troops shelled each other at Mankote area of Poonch district on Saturday. In the shelling, two siblings Azad Ahmad, Zahida Khatoon and their mother Zarina wife of Mohd Shabir of Ghani village in Mankote receiv...More
Authorities in Kashmir have sealed several properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), including residences of some of its activists, police said Saturday, days after the government of India banned the outfit on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant groups an...More
Three persons, including a young woman, were killed and three others were injured when a cab fell into a deep gorge at Dadpeth-Mugalmaidan in Kishtwar district around 9.40 am Saturday, officials said. The cab was on way to Kishtwar when the accident happened, the officials s...More
A day after Government of India banned Jamaat-e-Islami outfit, three men allegedly having links with the organisation were nabbed by police in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. 'Acting on specific intelligence inputs, raids were conducted late ...More
Government forces with the first light on Saturday morning resumed Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) against militants in Handwara in the district of Kupwara, where so far two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, an equal number of state police personnel besides a...More
A constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died due to electrocution in Safa Kadal area of the downtown city early Saturday morning, official sources said. Constable Altaf Ahmad Mir, on guard duty at main gate of Safa Kadal police station, got in contact with a live ...More
Three residential houses were damaged in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast which was planted by militants to target government forces' vehicles in Tral area of south Kashmir district of Pulwama in the wee hours of Saturday, official sources said. They said militants...More
Fresh snowfall Saturday morning affected the vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway. The highway which is open for one way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar witnessed light to moderate snowfall in some areas, however, the road has not yet been closed for traffic. Meanwhil...More
The UN Security Council has designated Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain Al Qaida chief Osama bin Laden, under its sanctions list, subjecting him to a travel ban, assets freeze and an arms embargo as it described him as being seen as the "most probable successor" of the grou...More
President Ram Nath Kovind issued an order extending the benefits of reservation to economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night. A notification in this regard was issued after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too...More
Six passengers including a woman died and 39 others were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Udhampur district on Friday late night. Reports reaching a local news agency said that the bus ( JK02BR-5503) skidded off the road and fell down i...More
The United Nations on Friday stressed that refugees fleeing conflict should be granted safe haven after Bangladesh declared that it would no longer take in Myanmar's Rohingya. Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque told the Security Council on Thursday that the refuge...More
