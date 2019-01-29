About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fresh landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Published at January 29, 2019 06:50 PM 0Comment(s)1599views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for vehicles Tuesday due to landslides in Ramban district, an official said.

There was a landslide at the Panthiyal-Makarkote area on the highway resulting in blockade Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The road is the only all-weather surface link between Kashmir and Jammu region.

The authorities allowed traffic from the Kashmir Valley to Jammu on Tuesday but due slippery road conditions it was halted at Lower Munda area, they said.

The highway was reopened for traffic after six days long closure on Sunday night due to snowfall and multiple landslides at Jorhat Ramu and in various areas of Ramban district.

 

(Representational picture) 

