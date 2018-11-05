Fresh landslides block Srinagar-Jammu highway

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar

Fresh landslides in Ramban district Monday blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway that was restored for one-way traffic earlier, reports said.

Traffic was restored on the highway last evening.

Today it was scheduled to open for those travelling from Jammu to Srinagar and heavy motor vehicles and Darbar employees from Srinagar to Jammu.

The closure of the highway, that connected Kashmir with the rest of India, would affect the business as apple laden trucks are stranded at many places on the vital road.  

 

