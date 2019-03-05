 Fresh cross LoC mortar shelling in Akhnoor, Poonch sectors

NAZIM ALI MANHASMendhar/Jammu, March 4:
India and Pakistani troops on Monday continued heavy shelling along Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Poonch sectors.
Though guns remained silent throughout the night, India and Pakistan, armies e shelled each other using machine guns, and mortar shells in Akhnoor Sector, during morning hours.
“Pakistan initiated unprovoked cease fire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms in Pallwanwal in Akhnoor Sector,” said Defense PRO Jammu.
He said that Indian Army retaliated strongly to the cross border shelling. “The firing lasted for over three-and-half hour between India and Pakistan, which spread panic among the locals. However, there was no report of any migration.”
India and Pakistan troops fired mortar shells on each other in Poonch during evening hours.
Officials said that Pakistan Army fired hundreds of mortar shells all of a sudden in Shahpur, Kerni and Jullas areas of Poonch Sector along the Line of Control.
“The mortar shells exploded in the fields. However, there was no report of any loss. The border tension has also dented cross border bus service. Three Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) passengers are stuck in Poonch as the SRTC bus carrying them was not allowed crossing the point towards PaK at Chakkan-da-Bagh.
Except three PaK residents, there was no passenger from this side of Poonch or Rajouri. “Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) authorities did not open the gates. We waited for an hour. But, all efforts were in vain,” said Custodian of Chakkana-Da-Bagh, Jahinger Khan, while speaking to reporters.
The passengers returned back, when they failed to cross the LoC. “They had come to this side of LoC to meet their relatives on permit. But, suddenly peace between India and Pakistan turned into hostility,” sources added.
Pertinently, Indian Army Chief visited Line of Control and International Border to review the preparedness of armed forces in view of increased tension with Pakistan and increase border tension.
Meanwhile, Indian Army destroyed four unexploded live 120 mm mortar shells in Chhajla Patri area in Mankote in Poonch district.