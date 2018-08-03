Fresh batch of yatris leave for holy cave, so far 2.68 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The annual yatra was progressing smoothly to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 2.68 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance since the commencement of the 60-day-long yatra that commenced from June 28 and conclude on August 26.
On the 36th day, 1974 pilgrims had darshan at the holy cave.
However, pilgrims, who had night halt at different stations are reaching holy cave early on Friday morning to pay obeisance.
So far over 2.68 lakh, pilgrims had darshan of the self-made Ice-Shivlingam. Majority of the pilgrims had returned to their homes.
31 pilgrims and five sevadars have died during the pilgrims due to health reasons and accidents.
Fresh batches of pilgrims, including women and sadhus left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps and the weather is pleasant, official sources said.
They said a fresh batch of over 600 pilgrims, including women and sadhus, left Baltal base camp for the holy cave shrine. They said the yatris started their foot journey towards the cave shrine too. The pilgrims after covering the 14-km-long hilly track are expected to reach the holy cave in the afternoon to pay obeisance.
The pilgrims who had night halt at cave shrine after darshan, have also started their return journey towards Baltal base camp.
However, majority of the pilgrims continued their journey towards the next halting station, they said adding the yatris who had night halt at Chandanwari also left for next station.