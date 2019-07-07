Fresh batch of yatris leave base camps for Amarnath cave

July 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Fresh batches of Amarnath yatris left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps for undertaking annual pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas Sunday morning despite cloudy sky.

A yatra official said that 81,630 pilgrims, including women and sadhus, from different parts of the country paid obeisance at the cave since the commencement of the pilgrimage from July 1st till Saturday evening.

Since early Sunday morning about 1,500 yatris, who had night halt at different halting stations had darshan of the self made Ice-Shivlingam and more yatris are on way to holy cave.

He said weather is cloudy but the yatra is progressing smoothly from both traditional Pahalgam and shortest Baltal tracks.