Fresh batch of students reaches Jammu under exchange programme

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 31:
The fresh batch of students from Kashmir Valley reached Jammu under ‘Student Exchange Programme’. The students are travelling to Agra from 30th January to 6th February.
As per an official, Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu and State Project Director SAMAGRA Shiksha Abhiyan, Dr. Arun Manhas visited Teachers Bhawan and Vashnovi Ddham today to meet the students and escorting teachers.
Sahu interacted with all the students and listened patiently to their experiences about the trip. Students narrated that although they faced certain difficulties in their road journey at Banihal due to bad weather but still they felt rejoiced throughout the expedition.
Further, they shared their learning during the visits with Secretary and expressed their gratitude for arranging such visits for students of government schools. Students were happy and satisfied with the facilities being provided to them at Jammu.
The Secretary School Education also interacted with students who returned from Agra after completion of the programme.
The Secretary School Education during interaction with the students issued instructions for providing all sorts of facilities available to the students and making their travel safe and comfortable.
Later, a film show was also organised by State Project Director for the students who completed their programme and are ready to travel back to their respective districts.
The State Project Director ensured that every step is being taken to make the Student Exchange Programme a success and shall continue until the targets are achieved.
The trips were arranged to various cities of the country including Panchkula, Delhi, Chandigarh, Agra (UP) and Bangalore. Students informed the Secretary about the wonderful hospitality provided to them at host city Agra.
Sahu also suggested the students to write letters to their newly formed friends at cities they visited as a mark of new friendship bonds.
The core objective of the programme is national integration and to explore educational prospects and sharing the experiences with other fellow students of the country.
During the current year, J&K state has planned to send 9000 students of various student exchange programmes, the official added.