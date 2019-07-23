Fresh batch of over 3,000 yatris leave for Amarnath

July 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Over 3,000 yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the Amarnath cave in south Kashmir, officials said.

This was the 21st batch of the yatris, taking the total number of yatris who left the base camp for the yatra to 99,405 so far, the officials said.

The officials said the fresh batch comprising 3,178 yatris left in a convoy of 128 vehicles under tight security early Monday and will be reaching the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal later in the day.

While 1,634 yatris, including 261 women, four children and 142 sadhus are heading for Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from there, the rest of 1,544 yatris, including 514 women and 39 children, have preferred the Baltal route, the officials said.

Till Sunday evening, as many as 2.72 lakh yatris had visited the cave, housing the naturally-formed ice Shiva Lingam since the commencement of the yatra from the twin routes -- traditional 36-km Pahalgam in Anantnag district and shorter 14-km Baltal route -- on July 1.

The 46-day yatra is scheduled to end on August 15, coinciding the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The yatra is going on smoothly from both the tracks, the officials said, adding that it was likely to cross the last year's figures by the evening or Tuesday morning given the heavy rush of the yatris, officials said.

As many as 2.85 lakh yatris had visited the cave last year, while the number of yatris was 3.53 lakh in 2015, 3.20 in 2016 and 2.60 in 2017.

