Fresh batch of 5486 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave

July 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A fresh batch of 5486 pilgrims on Thursday left for the Amarnath cave in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp, here.

The fleet of 221 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 2514 male, 591 females, 25 children and 227 sadhus left the base camp in 133 vehicles and for Baltal, 1465 male, 654 females and 10 children left in 88 vehicles including buses and LMVs.

(Representational picture)