Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

July 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A fresh batch of 4584 pilgrims on Wednesday left for Amarnath cave in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp, here.

The fleet of 192 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route,536 females, 12 children and 95 sadhus left the base camp in 114 vehicles and for Baltal, 1340 male, 616 females and 16 children left in 78 vehicles including buses and LMVs.

Total 192 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes including 76 HMVs, 104 LMVs and 12 motorcycles.

(File picture)