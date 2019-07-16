Fresh batch of 3967 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

July 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A fresh batch of 3967 pilgrims on Tuesday left for Amarnath cave in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

The fleet of 167 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 1741 male, 455 females, 35 children and 121 sadhus left the base camp in 93 vehicles and for Baltal, 1112 male, 485 females and 18 children left in 73 vehicles including buses and LMVs.

Total 167 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes including 63 HMVs, 97 LMVs and five motorcycles.