Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

July 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A fresh batch of 2,675 pilgrims on Monday left for Amarnath cave in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu.

The fleet of 113 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 1,163 male, 207 females and 174 sadhus left the base camp in 59 vehicles and for Baltal, 843 male, 285 females and three children left in 54 vehicles including buses and motorcycles.

A total of 113 vehicles comprising 46 HMVs, 64 LMVs and three motorbikes left the base camp for both the routes.

(File picture)