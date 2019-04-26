Fresh avalanches delay reopening of highway to Ladakh region

April 26, 2019 | Agencies

Fresh snow avalanches at over 10 places has delayed reopening of highway, the only road linking Ladakh region with Kashmir though snow clearance operation has been completed, a senior traffic police official said on Friday.

The Beacon authorities have completed snow clearance operation on the highway, which was closed in November last year due to accumulation of eight to ten feet of snow, particularly between Sonamarg-Zojila and Meenmarg, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said.

He said, "There were about ten to 12 fresh snow avalanches at different locations on the highway which are being cleared." "Majority of them have been cleared," he said adding traffic will be restored on the highway only when there is no threat of avalanches.

[UNI]