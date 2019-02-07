About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 07, 2019


Fresh avalanche warning issued in Kashmir

Agencies

Srinagar

A fresh weather warning has been issued in avalanche prone areas in Kashmir division, where over three dozen families were evacuated to safety in view of heavy snowfall on Thursday.

An official spokesperson that the warning has been issued for the avalanche-prone areas in districts Anantnag and Kulgam in south Kashmir, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora in north and Budgam and Ganderbal in centre Kashmir. Besides, he said warning has also been issued for Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region which remained cut off from Kashmir since December due to accumulation of snow.

