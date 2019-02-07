Fresh avalanche warning issued in Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
A fresh weather warning has been issued in avalanche prone areas in Kashmir division, where over three dozen families were evacuated to safety in view of heavy snowfall on Thursday.
An official spokesperson that the warning has been issued for the avalanche-prone areas in districts Anantnag and Kulgam in south Kashmir, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora in north and Budgam and Ganderbal in centre Kashmir. Besides, he said warning has also been issued for Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region which remained cut off from Kashmir since December due to accumulation of snow.