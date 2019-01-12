Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 11:
In view of inclement weather and snow prediction, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Friday issued fresh avalanche warning for nine avalanche prone districts of Kashmir Division.
The warning has been issued for the avalanche prone areas in district Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh.
The Divisional Commissioner has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise people living in avalanche prone areas not to venture out to avoid loss of lives.
Besides, they have been directed to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, Police and Para-medical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident.