Frequent road accidents matter of concern: BJP

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP State Spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan, on Wednesday said that the rise in number of road accidents and loss of human lives in hilly areas of Jammu province in particular are matter of concern and the government departments need to wake and take immediate remedial measures to check the occurrence of such frequent accidents.



“Although the lost human lives in accidents cannot be brought back but can be minimised if timely and effective steps are taken in this regard,” Rattan, as per a statement, said and expressedparty’s concern and displeasure over cases of accidents in hilly areas of Jammu, which should be taken seriously.

Balbir said that during the last few months there has been steep rise in road accidents in erstwhile Doda and other areas, which not only consume human lives but also leaves many disabled for life.

“It has been most unfortunate that many lives are lost in absence of timely treatment as the nearby hospitals are not equipped with the adequate infrastructure and the required qualified medical staff. He said that most of the injured patients are referred to Jammu, who could otherwise survive if provided immediate medical aid at the local level.”

He said that the government departments like Traffic Police and Transport Department should also be pulled for their negligence in checking overloading of passengers in public transport vehicles, checking of old vehicles and taking action against the erring drivers responsible for overloading their vehicles with additional passengers.

He said that proper coordination between these departments can be helpful in bringing down the number of road accidents but sense of one’s duty towards serving the humanity matters a lot.



He demanded immediate setting up of traffic check posts at short distances and making operational the Trauma Centre at Ramban, where government has already spent crores of rupees but having served no purpose.

“In addition, more passenger vehicles should be added to meet the public requirement and address the problem of overloading in buses and matadors.”