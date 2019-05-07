About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Frequent closure of Sgr-Jmu highway choked economy: JKSEC

Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSEC) Monday expressed concern over the decline in the business sectors in the valley for past over a year.
“It has otherwise been at its lowest ebb owing to three decades of turbulent situation coupled with natural calamities, anti-business policies and negative propaganda,” JKSEC spokesman Zahoor Trumboo said in a press conference here.
He said that the unprecedented situation has arisen in the valley due to frequent closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting valley with the rest of India.
“The highway has mostly remained affected by landslides caused due to construction works and bad weather conditions,” Tarmboo said.
He said most of the time only one-way traffic system is allowed.
Tarmboo said the civil traffic restriction on Sunday and Wednesday in a week on the highway from Srinagar to Udhampur has further complicated the problems on business community.
“Traders just get one day in a week to move goods on the highway,” he said.
He said this situation has caused huge monetary losses and trauma to hapless traders, transporters and besides general public.
On an average 500 trucks ply on the highway, carrying fruits, vegetables, mutton, poultry, milk etc and other retail material to the valley.
Taramboo said stranding of vehicles on the highway has caused 10-15 percent mortality loss to the livestock and 60 percent of perishable items get wastage.
He said the export has also been badly affected and the horticulture produce has incurred heavy losses as only 40 percent could be exported during the past 3 months.
JKSEC spokesman said the transportation delay in raw material has severely impacted the manufacturing sector besides the construction industry in the valley.
The highway ban order has drastically reduced the earnings of most of the 39000 private cab owners, 776 bus owners and 11500 Auto rickshaw owners of the affected areas in the valley, he said.
The highway ban has also affected tourist inflow to the valley as it interfered with the booking schedule of tourists. JKSEC spokesman said.
“The low tourist influx badly affects hotels, houseboats, thousands of tourist taxi operators, shikarawalas, ponywalas and handicraft dealers,”he said.
He said the highway issue has escalated the prices of all commodities in the valley and at times leads to scarcity of essentials.
JKSEC spokesman urged the state government to ensure free movement of private and public transport and take decisions to augment the normal social and economic activities.
He demanded the state government should constitute a competent committee to assess and make public the losses incurred by various segments of business.
“The state government needs to make arrangements for compensation of these losses at the earliest.”

 

