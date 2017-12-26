French journalist released

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Special mobile Magistrate Tuesday released the French journalist who was arrested by the police earlier this month.
French journalist, Comiti Paul Edward, was detained by Jammu Kahmir Police on charges of visa violation.
Police had said, “Edward was detained for violating visa norms in Srinagar.”
Edward had a passport and a business visa for India, valid upto December 22, 2018.
Police had said that a business visa does not allow anyone to make a documentary on political or security related issues.
An FIR under section 14B of the Passport Act was registered against the French journalist.
(Photograph used in this story is representational)
