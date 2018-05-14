French Bakery continues to sweeten Kashmir

Le Délice opens another outlet at Jawahar Nagar
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, May 13:
Le Délice - The French Bakery has widened its range in Kashmir and opened another outlet here at Jawahar Nagar. The outlet was inaugurated by Member Parliament and President National Conference, Dr. Farooq Abdullah.
The outlet at Jawahar Nagar witnessed a grand opening. Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, former minister and MLA Khanyar, Ali Muhammad Sagar were among the many dignitaries present on the occasion.
The franchise came to Kashmir in 2015 by opening its first authentic French Bakery outlet on Boulevard. Le Délice-The French Bakery and café has a plenty to offer from buttery croissants, to pain au chocolat (chocolate bread), to baguettes (long, narrow French loaf), as also caneles (small French pastry with a soft custard centre), congolais (coconut biscuits), and delicate macarons.
Saqib Mir, the owner of Le Délice told Rising Kashmir, “I have many clients in Kashmir and it was difficult for them to reach Boulevard due to traffic congestion and lack of parking facility there, so we thought of coming with another outlet in the uptown area.”
Mir said since it is a café as well so they have introduced French cheese, coffee and a variety of fish.
“We are continuously thinking of expanding our franchise so that the people of Kashmir would get a taste of French cuisines,” he said.
Saqib Mir is a French-trained chef who returned to Kashmir after spending 14 years in Paris to open a confectionery shop in the heart of Srinagar in July 2015.
