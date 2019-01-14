Freedom without education is of no use

Youngsters in south Kashmir have lost all the interest in studies and are always ready to join anti-state rallies
Nayyar Azam
I am from south Kashmir and presently putting up temporarily in Srinagar for I am currently perusingNEET/JEE coaching. Isee my grandparents after every alternate weekends.
I always eagerly waiting for the weekends to see my home, grandparents and uncles. However, whenever I get to home I get mentally disturbed.
I have spent my childhood, my childhood memories and best friends are there.Everything belonging to me is in south. Things, presently, have drastically changed.
Our friendly gossip,dinner time discussions and the shop front debates have changed. Things with my friends have drastically changed as we used to discuss studies and playful activities now have turned to Cordon and Search Operations (CASO), picking up of youth, gunfights, pellet victims and daily killings.
My parents, who always shunned any talk of violence, now talk endlessly about the killings, blowing off houses, maiming the youngsters, blinding babies and harassingwomen-folk.
The young boys bunk their classes and jointhe funerals and burying of militants.It has become their passion to witness the last rites of any slain civilian or militant,their parents seem to have no worry about where their youngsters are heading to.
Colleges and schools have become just like barren lands as they remain closed most of the times and the students remain outside wasting their precious time in absurdities.
Whenever any shut down call is given, the first thing that shuts are the educationalinstitutions which should have used their every minute in grooming the carrier of young ones.
The worst thing that I have experience in south is that the youngstershave lost all the interest in studies and are always ready to join the anti-state rallies.
The education should be given the first preference in every field but it is unfortunate that in this reign of terror our young people have made their mindset that education is against freedom.
Nelson Mandela said, “We can wait for freedom but not for education”.
Freedom without education is of no use,not only freedom but everything without it is useless.
Education should be the first priority of a vibrant society which should not be compromised at any cost but in south none seems to be bothered about it.
Internet blockade has become a common woe in south Kashmir and the business community keeps on wailing as their respective businesshas been stalled.
The students, business class are sufferinga mega loss due to the internet shutdown and unfortunately the government seems to have no worry about it as they remain busy in celebrating at killing the militants and blinding babies.
The mornings in south Kashmir always start with mournings and evenings end-up with funerals. Fathers keep shouldering the coffins of youngsters. This is most unbearable pain anyone experienced.
The continuous shutdowns have made the transport community a patient of depression and has ruined their business.It is ironical and a matter of concern that each one in south suffers but no one seems to care for it.
The nocturnal raids are the most horrible thing people have to experience in south. The raids have made the life not less than hell in most parts of the south.
Barber shops, baker shops and even mosques remain flooded with the discussions about the prevailing painful situation in south.
The situation demands that those who matter on both sides should introspect and take measures to diffuse this situation otherwise if the situation remains the same the main suffererwould none other than be the common unarmed Kashmiri and the number of youth being victims will increase day-by-day.
