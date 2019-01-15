Freedom party protests continuous detention of Shah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Scores of activists of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) Monday staged a protest in Srinagar against continuous incarceration of its chief Shabir Ahmed Shah.
The party spokesperson said the protesters led by senior party leader advocate Fayaz Sodagar staged a demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar, demanding the immediate release of Shah and all other political prisoners.
Holding placards and banners, the protesters expressed concern over what they said the deteriorating health condition of Shah.
Sodagar told the reporters that Shah has been shifted to Kasturi ward of Tihar jail “meant for the prisoners whose jail record or behavior towards other inmates or towards jail staff is not good.”
The spokesperson said, “Shah has been placed in a small cell of the ward where he is unable to even spread his legs while sleeping. Prisoners are shifted to Kasturi ward as a case of punishment and Kashmir’s resistance leader, Shabir Shah is virtually being punished in Tihar jail for advocating right to self-determination of the people of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.
He said that Shah is suffering from multiple ailments especially knee and back pain, arthritis, hypertension, diabetes, heart ailments and he is not able to get himself accommodated in the small cell in Tihar jail.