Free veterinary medical camp held at Sopore

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In continuation of World Veterinary Day- 2019 celebrations and to create awareness in public about Animal Health, Department of Animal Husbandry Sopore organised a day long awareness program cum free medical camp at Livestock Development Office complex Sopore on Wednesday.

The programme was presided over by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Baramulla, Dr. A. R. Wani, who formally inaugurated FMD-CP in Sopore Block.

The farmers were given awareness about "Value of Vaccination" the theme of this year's World Veterinary Day. Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) vaccination was done on spot to all animals present in the camp. Livestock owners who attended the camp were given free of cost medical/supplemental kits for their animals.

This program was organised by Livestock Development Officer Sopore, Dr. Javed Ahmad Katoch. All the doctors and Paravet staff of Block Sopore were present on the occasion.