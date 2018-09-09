Free medical, donation camp held at Uri

Rising Kashmir DeskUri:
Tehsil Legal Services Committee Union Saturday organized National Lok Adalat during which a free medical cum blood donation camp was also held in collaboration with Block Medical Officer Uri.
The objective of the camp is to provide free medical aid to the poor and destitute.
The camp was inaugurated by Sub-Judge Uri Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone by donating his blood towards the service of humanity.
On the occasion, about 763 patients from different areas visited the camp and availed the medicare facilities that were made available in the camp.
Moreover, 54 volunteers comprising of prominent citizens, civil society members and various others donated their blood for the service of mankind.
During Lok Adalat, a total of 275 cases of varied natures were taken among which 257 were settled on spot.
Highlighting the significance of Lok Adalats, Sub Judge Uri Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone who is also the chairman of the committee said that such initiatives provides opportunities for amicable settlement of disputes between different parties. He said that lok adalats ensure speedy justice to the victims and facilitates cheap judicial mechanism besides opens doors for reconciliation.
Sub Judge Uri expressed gratitude of the donors besides complimenting their endeavor for their job. He said that such initiatives help in saving the precious lives in times of need and stressed for organising such camps with more frequency in future. Moreover he underlined the significance of medical camp and said that such endeavors help the weaker and downtrodden sections of the society who are not able to tolerate the burden of medical expenses.