Free LPG connections distributed in Sopore village

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 13:
Department of Forest in collaboration with HP Universal Gas Services distributed 175 free LPG connections to forest dwellers of Rampur-Rajpur village through their women representatives under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).
Conservator Forests North Kashmir Irfan Rasool Wani inaugurated the programme. On the occasion, he said that Forest Department has initiated Project Sharakat in damage-prone areas of North Kashmir.
Under the project Sharakat different stakeholders have been converged into a partnership for working towards the development of villages which will, in turn, promote conservation and improvement of adjoining natural forest resources.
He said under the project there are many other initiatives which will be taken very soon especially skill development training programmes for unemployed youth of such forest areas.