Free LPG connections distributed among BPL families in Kulgam

Kulgam, January 29:
Member Rajya Sabha, Nazir Ahmad Laway Tuesday distributed more than 55 free LPG connections among BPL families at a function organized by FCS&CA.
Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that providing free gas connections in the name of the female head of a household under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a step to empower women, besides protecting their health.
It was given out that under the scheme around 34000 beneficiaries have so far been benefited in the district
Present on the occasion were ADDC Kulgam Khawaja Nazir Ahmad and prominent people of the area besides representatives of various gas agencies.