Free, fair media

Dear Editor,
It's in our genes to trust what we see with our eyes. This makes living in a carefully edited, overproduced and photoshopped world very dangerous. Today we live in a society in which spurious realities are manufactured, exaggerated edited by the media, by governments, by big corporations, by religious groups, political groups to achieve their vested interests. We are unceasingly bombarded with pseudo-realities manufactured by very sophisticated people using very sophisticated electronics. Media is considered 4th pillar of vibrant society. It plays important role in shaping public opinion and strengthening of the society. It is considered sword of democracy, watchdog to protect public interests against corruption, nepotism, maladministration, and enlighten and aware people. The Indian media has become synonymous with sensationalism, pseudo patriotism, hate mongering, podium of communal polarization, vocal of majoritarian issues and mouthpiece of political regime. It has eventually led to saffronization of Indian media. It is quite pathetic and concerning that in 21st century we are yet to witness free and fair media. Recently two senior journalists were fired for not singing in tune with the policies of central government. Here dissent is marred by death. The crux of real democracy lies with free, fair and vibrant media.
Mehraj u Din Khan
Kulangam Handwara