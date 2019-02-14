About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Free eye check up camp held at Sgr Airport

Published at February 14, 2019


Srinagar, Feb 13:

Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport Tuesday organized a free-eye check up camp in association with Sharp Sight (Group of Eye Hospitals) for the employees, airlines operators, J&K Police, CRPF and all the stake holders including passengers.
An expert team comprising of Medical Officer and field staff took part in the programme.
Airport Director, Aakash Deep appealed all to make maximum use of the opportunity as they are being sensitized about the ways to take care of their eyes.

 

