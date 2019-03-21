Free dental checkup camp held at Samba

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A free dental checkup-cum-awareness camp was organized in Samba to observe World Oral Health Day.

As per an official, Medical Block Hiranagar under the overall guidance of Block Medical Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Bali organized the camp in which Dr Guru Prasad Sharma, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Dr Shaveta and Dental Technician Sushant Sharma screened scores of people.

On the occasion, doctors advised people, especially children to brush their teeth daily, each at the time of getting up and at the time of going to bed.

They also stressed on cultivating the habit of hand washing, cleanliness among children for a disease-free and healthy life, the official added.

