Free coaching for valley civil service aspirants

Published at September 03, 2018 01:09 AM


GANDERBAL, SEPTEMBER 02:

Group Centre CRPF Rambagh is going to organize free coaching for the valley civil service aspirants to prepare them for the competitive UPSC exams and sports activities.
The free coaching will be provided at Srinagar and New Delhi. Interested aspirants are informed to mail their interest/willingness atdiggcsnr@gmail.com or gcsnr@crpf.gov.in by or before 5th September 2018.
“They can also submit their willingness or applications through post on DIG, Group Centre, CRPF Rambagh, Srinagar, Pin number 190015,” a statement of DIG Group Centre Rambagh said.
In case of any query, interested can contact on 0194-2430807 (Office), 0194-2432664 (Control Room) and mobile number 9419097484 of GC, CRPF, Srinagar, the statement added.

