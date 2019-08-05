Free coaching for civil services aspirants in Doda soon

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

The district administration Doda, under the supervision of DDC Dr Sagar D Doifode, has decided to provide free coaching to the civil services aspirants.

As per an official, a detailed notification/application form in this regard has been issued by the office of DDC, in which the eligibility criteria has been explained.

As per the officials, the DC Doda along with the KAS Officers will also deliver lectures during the coaching program for the streamlined/proper guidance of the candidates.

The candidates have to first clear the screening test, which will be conducted on the pattern of UPSC preliminary examination. The aspirants can submit application in the office of Deputy Director Employment from August 6 to August 20 or can email ondcbatch2020@gmail.com.

The eligible candidates are requested to apply in good numbers to avail the benefits of this unique initiative which is going to start for the first time in the district, the official added.