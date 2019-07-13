Free awareness cum fertility camp held in Kishtwar

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An awareness cum fertility camp was organized on Friday by Animal Husbandry Department here at remote village Gulabgarh under the Central Sponsored Scheme SCA to SCSP.

As per an official, over 120 animal breeders including PRls of the adjoining Panchayats and women participated in the camp mostly belonging to the Scheduled caste community.

The CAHO Kishtwar explained the participants about the benefits of livestock rearing in the hilly terrains as the best sources of livelihood.

Meanwhile, the CAHO informed the public that a Yak Breeding Farm has been proposed at Atholi/Gulabgarh with migration facility during summer at Machail/Kabban. He said It will help in conservation of the local precious species of Padder area and help/benefit the local as well as adjoining areas by providing means of upgradation of their Yak population.