Free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pets inaugurated at Nowshera

Samoon lays foundation of Modern OPD Block of CVH Gawkadal, inaugurates Sheep Clinic
Samoon lays foundation of Modern OPD Block of CVH Gawkadal, inaugurates Sheep Clinic
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today visited the Animal Husbandry Complex Gowkadal and inaugurated a free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pets.
On the occasion, the Principal Secretary also interacted with pet owners and himself vaccinated some pedigreed pets.
Director, Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Dr M Y Chaproo informed that the IEC Cell of Animal Husbandry Department has launched awareness camp in Schools regarding prevention of rabies and also organized competition among the children on the subject.
He was informed that around 60,000 deaths happened worldwide due to rabies and 99% of rabies cases are due to dog bites.
Highlighting the need to aware masses regarding the issue, he said that among the 60,000 deaths worldwide around 20000 happened in India of which 40 percent of the victims are children.
Later, Dr Samoon felicitated the winners of these competitions with certificates & mementoes.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Samoon said that the people should be made aware about prevention of the dreaded disease and steps shall be taken for control of dog population by humane means.
Samoon said that for last few years more people in the valley have started keeping pets which need to be regularly vaccinated against Rabies. He complemented the IEC cell of AHD for conducting such programmes.
Dr Asgar Samoon also laid foundation stone of Modern OPD Block at Central Veterinary Hospital, (CVH) Gowkadal in presence of officers of the department and emphasized on importance of better infrastructure for veterinary services. The new OPD block shall house a new modern OT and is likely to be completed in two months’ time.
Later, Samoon inaugurated Sheep Clinic at Nowshera Srinagar. Director Sheep Husbandry Department Kashmir Dr. Mohammad Sharief and other officers of Department were present. The Clinic has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 18.03 Lacs. It will help to provide sophisticated treatment facilities to small ruminant population of Srinagar.
Dr Samoon also visited IAH & BP Zakura where he took stock of work conducted in the institute, he was informed that 8.5 Lac HS, 8.5 Lac BQ and 7.5 Lac FDC vaccines have been produced in the institute in current financial year. He was also informed that 1400 ponies were randomly tested for glanders and the institute has started brucella screening programme.
Samoon also visited the BSL-II lab of the institute and directed the officers that they should plan for ISO certification and other accreditations of the institute in order to maintain quality standards of the vaccines produced.