Free and Fair Elections: A Farce Exercise

April 17, 2019 | SHABIR AHMAD

Elections are central feature of any democracy. For elections, to express the will of the electorate, they must be ‘free and fair’. Free and fair elections are the fundamental unmistakable indicia of modern democracy. The foundation of democracy is based on the principle where people have the right to vote freely and fearlessly and thus rule through their elected representatives.

Indian Constitution under Article 324 provides that elections must be held periodically in a free and fair environment in order to choose the best representatives for general public and for the country at large. But do Election Commission of India really held elections in such a manner? Do people use their franchise honestly and willingly?

The ongoing Parliamentary elections in Kashmir valley are held under the cover of 7.5 lac security personnel while marking more than 90% of polling station as Hyper Sensitive. Closure of educational institutions prior to poll day is an example which speaks volumes against the free and fair elections.

Free & Fair elections means the peaceful and favourable atmosphere should prevail, where electorates willingly choose their representatives without any threat. Elections must be free from any threat, security cover, note sharing, blackmailing, compulsion and use of communal voices. And Free from corruption, nepotism, EVM hijacking, etc. Free and fair elections should not be limited to mere articles only but must be implemented on ground in letter and spirit. India in general and Kashmir valley in particular, people suffer from election psyche.

India is estimated to have 1.30 billion of Population, but do we know how many use their right to franchise? The national average of polls still remains a mystery. There are many elections myths which people follow during elections. These are; it is mandatory to vote, to avoid it is to commit a sin. Some people think that they need development so they vote, but do they get development after elections? Some people need peace so they also vote. Some voters say that they don't have a candidate of their choice so they don't vote.

The 2019 General Lok Sabha elections are going to be one of the most expensive elections in the world. This time the Lok Sabha elections will cost an unprecedented Rs 50,000 crore, a 40% jump from 2014 polls. To simplify this, India would spend around $8 (Rs 556 INR) per voter in a country where about 60 percent of the population lives on $3 (Rs 208 INR) a day.

This year has been troublesome year for Indian democracy. At the same time, corruption remains a significant problem. There is evidence that the abuse of office is becoming more common. ‘Free’ means that all those entitled to vote have the right to be registered and must be free to make their choice. An election is considered ‘free’ when you can decide whether ‘to vote or not’. And also to vote freely for the candidate or party of your choice without fear or intimidation.

‘Fair’ means that all registered political parties have an equal right to contest the elections, campaign for support and hold meetings and rallies. This gives them a fair chance to convince voters to vote for them. A fair election is also one in which all voters have an equal opportunity to register, where all votes are counted, and where the announced results reflect the actual vote counts.

Mere conducting of elections periodically doesn’t prove that we are republic and have an effective democracy. It is the way elections are held, the quality of people elected, their performances that make our democracy effective. In current scenario, the widespread disillusion in our political system is well visible. The poverty, unemployment, illiteracy levels indicate the inefficiency of our political system. Even after 60 years of the independence, people suffer from lack of basic amenities in life.

If any law is passed against those with pending criminal and corruption charges they will be disqualified. If that happens then many of the present and past ministers stand disqualified. This is appalling! We can’t put the entire blame for current state of affairs on our political system only because it is not functioning in vacuum. The society has to share the blame as well. The behaviour of our political system is marred by inefficient bureaucracy as well. And to reform our political system, we need to reform our society and its subsystems. This is where electoral reform becomes important.

(Author is Freelance writer)

Box: The 2019 General Lok Sabha elections are going to be one of the most expensive elections in the world. This time the Lok Sabha elections will cost an unprecedented Rs 50,000 crore, a 40% jump from 2014 polls.

sahilshabir@rocketmail.com